Hinds: Maracas Beach lifeguards returned to work on Monday

A lifeguard signals swimmers to come closer to shore at Maracas Bay. – Photo by Roger Jacob

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said lifeguards at Maracas Beach returned to work on Monday. He said this is not the first time lifeguards walked off the job prior to an occasion where the public would be present in their numbers on beaches.

Responding to a question from Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee in Parliament on Tuesday, Hinds said he was unable to say why the lifeguards walked off the job over the weekend.

“It is not uncommon. In December 2020 they did the same thing. And I met with the lifeguards this year, just before the Easter holiday, because we have come to realise, and the fact that they returned to work Monday demonstrates, they choose weekends – especially long and holiday weekends like Easter, so what they do will have a more adverse impact on the population that wants to use these beaches, and to create public outrage and outcry.”

Hinds said his ministry continued to interface with the lifeguards and provide them with resources.

“We expect them to come out and protect the public as they are professionally trained to do.”