Hinds: Immediate measures taken to deal with Port of Spain unrest

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. File photo/Angelo Marcelle

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said four initiatives were put in place to deal with the unrest in Port of Spain on Monday. He was responding to a question from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal in Parliament on Tuesday.

Angry residents of several communities in Port of Spain blocked roads leading into the capital on Monday in protest against the police-involved shootings of three men on Saturday.

Hinds said similar situations had occurred in the past, so the solutions put in place were immediate.

“The first item was heavy law enforcement presence, meaning police, defence force, fire service, to quell and put an end to it, and that was effectively done in two hours. Second was the further and enhanced deployment of intelligence resources to ensure that advanced information would be forthcoming to prevent the kinds of flare-ups that are likely in those kinds of circumstances.”

He said the third measure was the redirection of the protesters towards other means of expression.

“The protesters have a right in this democracy to express themselves, but to direct them, especially those who broke the law yesterday, including arson, attacks on the police with bottles and other missiles, towards them towards the more civilised and lawful parts to expressing their emotions and grievances, of which there are many in this society, including reporting to the Police Complaints Authority where it involves concerns or complaints against police officers.

“That process has worked many times and I want to assure the protesters that it will work again.”

Hinds said the final measure was the maintenance of a strong law enforcement presence on Monday night to ensure a similar incident would not happen again.

He said intelligence agencies were and are on top of the situation.