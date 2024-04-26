Hinds: Fire Services’ AC units being repaired

News

Fitzgerald Hinds –

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says action has been taken to fix non-working air conditioning (AC) units at the dormitory of Fire Service Headquarters on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

He made this statement in the House of Representatives on April 26.

Hinds told MPs that of six non-operational units in the dormitory, four have been repaired and the remaining two should be back in service shortly.

He condemned the Opposition UNC and other people who he said had been trying to blow the issue out of proportion.

Hinds added that while the units were being repaired, the dormitory was also being repainted.

He said the latter work should be completed over the weekend.