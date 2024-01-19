Hinds: Covid passes sold for $5,000 during pandemic

News

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds (right) and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the PNM public meeting at the Croisee Promenade, San Juan on the night of Janaury 18. – Photo by Roger Jacob

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has claimed questionable practices took place during the covid19 pandemic while Gary Griffith was police commissioner.

He made the claim at a PNM public meeting in San Juan on January 18.

Hinds said the Government had implemented a state of emergency (SoE) as a strategy to reduce the spread of covid19 by restricting the movement of people.

As a government minister, Hinds said he got a pass to allow him to move around in public while covid19 regulations and the SoE were in effect.

He claimed that during the pandemic some 22,000 covid19 vehicle passes were issued while Griffith was CoP.

Hinds said, “These passes were being sold in south (Trinidad) for $5,000 each.”

He said when he investigated he discovered that some passes had been given to people who were not authorised to receive them. Hinds claimed a person who received one of those passes is now involved in an ongoing legal matter with an opposition parliamentarian.

He reiterated concerns about close to 8,000 firearm user’s licences (FULs) being approved during Griffith’s tenure as commissioner.

“That means more guns and licences (approved by Griffith) than (by) all the other CoPs.”

Hinds also said during Griffith’s tenure, there were cases of civilians being licensed to have high-powered firearms.

“It included people with convictions and deportees.”

On border security, Hinds said 12 Coast Guard vessels were left in disrepair by the UNC-led People’s Partnership coalition government.

He added that an agreement was reached recently with the vessels’ manufacturer, Dutch shipbuilder Damen, and they will soon be back in service.