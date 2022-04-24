Hinds: 38 people fitted with electronic monitoring devices

News

Fitzgerald Hinds –

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said 38 people have been fitted with electronic monitoring devices between April 28 last year and March 21.

He was speaking in Parliament on Friday in response to a question from Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein.

“Between April 28, 2021 to March 15, 2022 36 people were fitted with electronic monitoring devices, with an additional two people being fitted on March 17 and March 21, for a total of 38 people. It should be noted that the fitting of electronic monitoring devices is dependent on people accessing bail.”

The first electronic monitoring device took place on April 28, 2021 and was carried out by the Ministry of National Security’s Electronic Monitoring Unit, following an order of the High Court on April 23, 2021.

The Administration of Justice (Electronic Monitoring) Act was assented to on July 03, 2012.

Amendments to this Act were subsequently made through the Administration of Justice (Electronic Monitoring) (Amendment) Act, No. 11 of 2020 to make provision for the implementation of an electronic monitoring system in TT and the use of electronic monitoring devices as part of the criminal justice system.

The legislation allows the court to impose a sentence of electronic monitoring for an offence committed; in lieu of a sentence of imprisonment or part of any sentence imposed. The court may also impose electronic monitoring as a condition of bail or a protection order made under section five of the Domestic Violence Act.

Hinds said the ministry had an adequate supply of bracelets and was obtaining more in anticipation of more people being granted bail as well as the increases in domestic violence and similar issues recently.