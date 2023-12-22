Hillview College nabs both CAPE President’s Medals, 13 schols

News

Hillview College

Two Hillview College students got President’s Medals for their performance in the CAPE exam, the Ministry of Education announced on Thursday. The government awards only two President’s medals each year.

In a statement, the Ministry announced Ryker Harricharan and Nishka Maharaj as the recipients.

Harricharan, the statement said, is the top performer in Environmental Studies, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mathematics and Natural Sciences.

Maharaj is the top student in Business studies, Creative and Performing Studies, General Studies, Language Studies and Modern Studies/Humanities and Technical Studies.

The Ministry of Education announced the award of 100 scholarships to students based on the results of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) 2023. Hillview College had 13 students listed for scholarships, the highest number of awardees for any of the schools listed.

Speaking on the CNC3 News programme on Thursday, Hillview College acting principal Sharon Ramdeen said, “This is a phenomenal performance by our students.

“We are very very proud of each and every single one of them. I give God all the praise, honour and glory for allowing his majesty to continue to be upon the school and all the students.

“Thank God for all the hard-working teachers.”

An earlier statement from the ministry said government awarded 45 open and 55 additional scholarships based on the CAPE results.

The said said, of the 100 scholarships, 60 per cent were awarded to girls and 40 per cent awarded to boys.