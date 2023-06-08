‘High’ seas drug bust as cops seize $14 million in weed

News

A quantity of marijuana that was seized aboard a fishing boat in the Gulf of Paria on Tuesday.

The marijuana was estimated to be worth about $14 million.

Three men were arrested in relation to the seizure.

An offshore patrol by the Customs and Excise Division early on Tuesday morning led to the seizure of a quantity of marijuana and the arrest of three men.

A police media release on Wednesday reported the customs officers were on patrol in the Gulf of Paria at around 3.30 am when they saw three men in a fishing boat acting suspiciously.

The customs officers intercepted the boat, detained the men and escorted their vessel to Hart’s Cut Bay, Chaguaramas, where it was docked.

Police from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) were called in, searched the vessel and found 295 packages containing marijuana.

Police from the Western Division crime scene investigations unit weighed the drugs which amounted to 158.54 kilograms, with a street value of $14,251,542.