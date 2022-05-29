Hetmyer, McCoy fail to fire as Titans beat Royals in IPL final

Sports

WEST INDIES cricketers Shimron Hetmyer and Obed McCoy came out on the losing end in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) final in Ahmedabad, India, on Sunday, as the Rajasthan Royals lost by seven wickets to the Gujarat Titans.

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph snatched seven wickets in nine matches for Titans, before leaving the IPL a few days ago to join West Indies in The Netherlands for a One Day International series.

West Indies left-arm pacer Dominic Drakes was in the Titans squad for the final, but did not play.

It was the first time Titans were competing in the tournament.

Hetmyer had a quiet day with the bat scoring 11 off 12 deliveries as Royals posted a modest 130/9 in 20 overs.

Jos Buttler cracked 39 off 35 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 22 off 16.

McCoy, batting at nine, contributed eight.

Titans captain Hardik Pandya grabbed 3/17 in four overs and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore took 2/20.

In reply, Titans eased to 133/3 in 18.1 overs with Shubman Gill hitting 45 not out off 43 balls. Pandya lashed 34 off 30 deliveries and David Miller helped steer Titans to the target with 32 not out.

Fast bowler Trent Boult grabbed 1/14 in four overs but McCoy had figures of 0/29 from 3.1 overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

RAJASTHAN ROYALS 130/9 (20 overs) – Jos Buttler 39, Yashasvi Jaiswal 22; Hardik Pandya 3/17, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 2/20 vs GUJARAT TITANS 133/8 (18.1 overs) – Shubman Gill 45 not out, H Pandya 34, David Miller 32 not out; Trent Boult 1/14. Titans won by seven wickets.