Heroes Foundation hosts 8th ‘Believe’ gala

The cast of Believe: Christmas Around the World under the direction of John Thomas at Queen’s Hall. – Photo courtesy the Heroes Foundation

NON-PROFIT organisation (NGO) Heroes Foundation hosted its eighth annual Believe gala at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain on Friday under the theme Believe: Christmas Around the World.”

In a press release, the group said it “reinvigorated the timeless message of the Christmas season,” which is unity, hope and goodwill.

It said the ceremony featured some of TT’s “most exceptional performers” such as John Thomas, Candice Caton and Curtis Jordan, The St Hilaire Brothers, Inge Schluer, Cecilia Tazya O’ Connor, Los Alumnos De San Juan, among several others.

Nakita Gadsby performs “Gee Whiz Its Christmas” with members of the Karline Brathwaite Dance Company at Believe: Christmas Around the World. – Photo courtesy the Heroes Foundation

“(They) transported the Queen’s Hall audience on a global celebration of diversity…The melodies and rhythms resonated with messages of unity and hope, echoing the essence of the work of the Heroes Foundation to transform lives and forge a brighter future.”

The group said it delivers long-term, curriculum-based, and evidenced-based programmes “tailored to disrupt negative influences and guide young people towards building safe, sustainable futures.”

Its flagship programme, the Heroes Development Programme, helps secondary school students in the areas of creativity, collaborative skills, and sustainability awareness needed to tackle key social, economic, and environmental challenges.

Seven-year-old Xhaiden Darius and Ta’zayah O’Connor perform “Sheperd Boy” at Believe: Christmas Around the World. – Photo courtesy the Heroes Foundation

“The comprehensive three-year curriculum was designed by Heroes with support for Unicef to be culturally relevant and engaging for Caribbean children and youth. The modules focus on psychosocial development, 21st-century skills, sustainability education, career planning, and youth-led behaviour-change projects.”

The event, it added, was a “powerful testament of the power of community and the arts in fostering positive change.

“The diverse performances undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who attended, and the support shown for the Heroes Foundation reaffirms the belief that together, we can make a difference in the lives of youth people, and in the future of our world.”

Staff and Volunteers at the Heroes Foundation. – Photo courtesy the Heroes Foundation