Heritage Library honours founding librarian Eintou Pearl Springer

The Heritage Library in Port of Spain celebrated its founder Eintou Pearl Springer by naming a reading room in her honour on Friday.

Springer, 77, who began her career as a library assistant, was the founding director of the Heritage Library from 1993 to 2003. She was presented with a plaque in her honour.

The event is the first of a series of events that will be held by the National Library Information System Authority (Nalis) to honour cultural icons. Library stakeholders, Springer’s children and grandchildren were present to honour her. Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Symon de Nobriga were also present.

Springer was grateful she was recognised as a cultural activist before she transitions. “A lot of the times we wait until people pass to honour them but thank God I’m still in the land of the living,” she told Newsday. “This is important for me as a person and it’s a good feeling.”

She also expressed gratitude that her children and grandchildren were there to witness the celebration.

During her speech, Springer spoke about the importance of mentorship and thanked those who mentored her when she was younger. She is an alumna of St George’s College and said that was where she first protested. She also spoke about her love for libraries and books at a very young age and the importance of having art in a culture she can identify with. Springer is also hoping that the library regains a large presence in TT with the Nalis initiative.

Eintou Pearl Springer dances to drumming at the naming of a reading home in her honour at the Heritage Library, Port of Spain on Friday. At left is her close friend Shri Ravi-ji. – Angelo Marcelle

She urged librarians to avoid using Google if they want to research African or Caribbean heritage. “Allyuh love the books nah, you can’t be a librarian if you don’t love the books,” Springer said.

Martinez expressed love for Springer and described her as a daughter of the soil. He said the event made TT and the capital richer and called for more recognition of cultural icons. He wants Springer’s legacy to continue to live on.

“She has touched my heart, when you hear the drums roll and the body move and she tells her story, you carry it on,” he said.

He also said the crime situation is due to the lack of appreciation for culture and was also grateful for the Nalis initiative.

De Nobriga described the event as simple but profound and commended Springer on her willingness to challenge the status quo. He said he visited the Heritage Library multiple times and credits his experiences to Springer’s hard work. “I am suitably impressed by the diversity of the collection and the passion and dedication of the staff members,” he said, “I can only imagine that this is one of your legacies.” He also read lines from a poem in one of her books, Loving the Skin I’m In.

“Heritage if properly managed can be instrumental in enhancing social inclusion, developing intercultural dialogue, shaping our identity as a nation, improving the quality of our environment and providing social cohesion,” he said.

The minister said there are economic benefits with proper heritage investment like tourism development and job creation. He also expressed condolences to the family of Alma Jordan, another pioneer librarian who died in January.

