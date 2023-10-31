Heritage invests $1.7m in scholarships for students

News

Erik Keskula Heritage CEO-

SIX students have been awarded scholarships worth $100,000 each for their continuing education over the next five years by Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd.

The students, the fourth cohort in the Heritage Education Resource Opportunity (HERO) programme, were presented with their awards at a ceremony at Petrotrin Staff Club on October 27.

The recipients – Brendon Guevara, Clemira Seerattan, Janea Rampersad, Josh Gonzales, Justin Badaloo and Sariah Simon – bring to 17 the number of students to benefit since the start of the programme four years ago.

To date, the company has invested $1.7 million in it.

Heritage CEO Erik Keskula said the scholarships were awarded to students from the company’s operating communities and who had done exceptionally well in the SEA examination.

The students who met the academic and means requirements attend Penal Convent, Fyzabad Anglican Secondary and Iere High School.

“Heritage’s commitment to programmes like HERO is deeply rooted in the belief that our greatest assets are not what we extract from below the ground, but that which exists above it. It is our people, our youth, who truly define us and hold the power to shape the future,” Keskula said as he addressed the students, parents, and principals.

He said the company’s CSR programmes like HERO are not just a financial investment, “but a commitment to nurturing the dreams and aspirations of future leaders.

He told the recipients, “You are embarking on a journey that will not only shape your future but also the future of our beautiful community and our nation. We are confident you will continue to make us proud.”

Labour Minister and MP for La Brea Stephen Mc Clashie, who also celebrated with the recipients, said he was passionate about education and happy Heritage had taken this approach to achieving sustainability in education, especially in his constituency.

“Education is one of the ways to improve lives and hope to those who may not be able to achieve things on their own and those who were not born with a golden spoon in their mouths.”

He encouraged them not to limit themselves but to take risks, dream big and not be afraid to fail, but remain motivated, as through failures one grows.

Mc Clashie also urged them to explore the desire to imagine and create, “thinking outside the box” to find new solutions to solve old problems.

He said the scholarships have provided a strong foundation for them to build on, and with discipline and teamwork, they should use the opportunity to make a positive difference and inspire others.

“Your future is bright. I can’t wait to see the incredible impact you would make on the world, working together to achieve remarkable goals.”