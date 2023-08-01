Heritage Festival comes to an end

News

DANCING WIT D BRIDE: The Moriah Ole Time Wedding performers were part of Tobago Emancipation Day celebrations at Crown Point Tobago on Tuesday. – Photo by David Reid

After two weeks of the vibrant, colourful display of Tobago’s rich culture and traditions, the island’s Heritage Festival came to an end on Tuesday.

The multitude of events celebrating and honouring ole time village life culminated in a street parade in Crown Point as performers paid tribute to Heritage Festival and marked Emancipation Day.

Here are some of the photos from Tuesday’s event.

ALL SMILES: Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, Councilor Tashia Burris, right, was all smiles alongside Assistant Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Megan Morrison in the Tobago Emancipation Day celebrations at Crown Point Tobago on Tuesday. – Photo by David Reid

WHAT’S UP BREADS?: Sandra Gopaul of Moriah Ole Time Wedding Performers wears a unique headpiece made with breadfruit and breadfruit leaves in the Tobago Emancipation Day celebrations at Crown Point Tobago on Tuesday. – Photo by David Reid

HERITAGE’S LAST HURRAH: Tobago celebrates the last day of Heritage Festival which began with a procession on the streets of Crown Point on Tuesday. – Photo by David Reid

TOBAGO CAN DANCE: Young Ladies of the Mason Hall Police Youth Club, dancing as Tobago celebrates the last day of Heritage Festival which began with a procession on the streets of Crown Point on Tuesday. – Photo by David Reid