Help us find missing Samantha

News

Samantha Villafana. Photo source: TTPS

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance in finding 15-year-old Samantha Villafana.

The teenager, who lives in Malick, Barataria, was last seen on November 4 and was reported missing a day later to the San Juan Police Station.

Police said Villafana is of African descent, five foot six inches tall, slim and with a brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a brown overall, with a yellow and brown tie, and white socks and sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the San Juan Police Station at 638- 3416 or, 800-TIPS, 555, 999,911, any police station or share the information on the police service app.