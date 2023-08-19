Heavy rains bring flash flooding across Trinidad

News

The Meteorological Service issued a yellow-level alert on Saturday, which is set to remain in effect until 6 pm on Sunday, as several parts of the country experienced heavy showers and flash flooding.

Some affected areas parts of Caroni, the Arima Old Road in D’Abadie, Henry Street and Dunderhill Road in Arouca, and parts of Barrackpore.

A statement at 2.23 pm said convergence behind the axis of an active tropical wave would enhance an already moist and unstable atmosphere, producing broad areas of persistent rain, in addition to heavy showers and thunderstorms, which can yield rainfall amounts in excess of 25 mm.

It added that flash and street flooding and localised ponding in low-lying areas are “very possible.”

During these thunderstorms, winds can gust more than 55 kilometres per hour, the bulletin said.

Frequent lightning discharge is also expected. Hilly areas that are already moist from previous rainfall activity can experience landslips because of additional showers. Seas can also become agitated, which can hamper marine activities.

The Met Office called on people to be alert to cloud-to-ground lightning activity and urged people not venture in floodwaters. It also called on people to take the necessary precautions in sea-related activities and monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources like www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.

In a separate bulletin at 3.15 pm, the Met Service said it was monitoring several areas of interest in the Tropical Atlantic Ocean.

“A broad area of low pressure associated with an active tropical wave is presently affecting the Lesser Antilles with showers and thunderstorms. This system has become a little more organised and has a medium chance (40-60 per cent) of further development over the next few days. This area will move into the Caribbean Sea over the weekend.”

Based on the weather conditions, the Met Service said the adverse weather alert was issued beginning at 6 pm until 6 pm on Sunday.