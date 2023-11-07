Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in north, central Trinidad

News

Water levels at the Maraval River fell quicly after flash flooding in the area on Monday afternoon. – AYANNA KINSALE

HEAVY rainfall caused flash flooding in communities across TT on Monday afternoon.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said it received reports of flooding from the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, the Port of Spain City Corporation and the Arima Borough corporation.

Street flooding was reported at the Couva Main Road, Couva; Railway Road, California; Hilton Mitchell Street, California; Macaulay Park; Hamilton Holder Street, St James; and Torrecilla Gardens and Papa John Lane in Arima.

Newsday also received reports of flooding on Saddle Road in Maraval.