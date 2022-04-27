Heavy rain exposes problems at four Tobago schools

News

THA Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett –

Classes at four Tobago schools ended abruptly on Tuesday after heavy rainfall exposed infrastructure issues.

On Tuesday, teaching was suspended at the Lambeau Anglican Primary School, Speyside Secondary, Speyside Anglican Primary School and Speyside Early Childhood Centre, and parents were asked to make the necessary arrangements to collect their children early.

In a press release, the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology confirmed the suspension noting that the division’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU) is working closely with the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development and the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services to assess the drainage situation and determine possible measures to mitigate any recurrence of water pooling.

The division said that it will provide subsequent updates on the way forward.

Classes at all four schools resumed on Wednesday.