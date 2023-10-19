Heavy rain causes flooding, gridlock traffic in Port of Spain

News

GRIDLOCKED: Commuters were stuck in standstill traffic heading in and out of Port of Spain on Wednesday afternoon as heavy rain caused flooding in the capital city, making several areas impassable. – DENNIS ALLEN

Heavy afternoon showers in Port of Spain caused street and flash flooding and standstill traffic for hours on Wednesday.

The heavy rain began around 1 pm, quickly flooding South Quay, parts of Independence Square and Wrightson Road, making those areas impassable to both pedestrians and drivers.

Photos of vehicles in floodwater were posted on social media as well as numerous photos and videos of the resulting traffic.

There were reports of flooding along Cipriani Boulevard, which caused traffic around the Queen’s Park Savannah to become gridlocked. At 7 pm, drivers were still complaining about being stuck around the Savannah.

Around 7 pm, the Ministry of Works and Transport issued a media release announcing the Priority Bus Route would be open to the public until 5 am on Thursday.

Colville Street, Richmond Street, Edward Street, South Quay, Chacon Street, Independence Square South, Henry Street, Piccadilly Street South, Lower Charlotte Street and St Vincent Street were among affected areas.