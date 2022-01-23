Heavy gunfire heard in Burkina Faso barracks, government denies army takeover

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Gunfire rang out from several military camps in Burkina Faso early on Sunday, the government said, but it denied the military had seized power.

Heavy arms fire at the capital Ouagadougou’s Sangoule Lamizana camp, which houses the army’s general staff and a prison whose inmates include soldiers involved in a failed 2015 coup attempt, began at least as early as 5:00 a.m. (midnight ET), a Reuters reporter said.

The reporter later saw soldiers firing into the air in the camp. A witness also reported gunfire at a military camp in Kaya, around 100 kilometers north of Ouagadougou.

Burkina Faso’s government confirmed gunfire at some military camps but denied reports on social media that the army had seized power.

“Information on social networks suggests a takeover by the army. The government, while confirming gunfire at certain barracks, denies this information and calls on the population to remain calm,” government spokesman Alkassoum Maiga said in a statement.

