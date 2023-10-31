Heather Headley honoured at UWI graduation

News

Valedictorian Kyle Bisnath, from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Faculty of Social Sciences, delivers an address at his graduation ceremony at UWI SPEC, St Augustine last Friday. – Photo by Joey Bartlett

The University of the West Indies (UWI), Faculty of Social Sciences, celebrated its graduation ceremony at the UWI SPEC (Sport and Physical Education Centre) in St Augustine on Friday.

Singer Heather Headley was made an honorary doctor of letters in recognition of her achievements in music, theatre, and film.

In her graduation address, Headley, who was born in Trinidad and grew up in Barataria, expressed her gratitude to the institution. She said owing to work and life commitments, she was unable to attend in person, but a in prerecorded message, she conveyed her appreciation of the honour bestowed on her.

“Growing up in Trinidad, I was very aware that UWI held an estimable and incomparable reputation, and that has not changed. So it is with humble pride and great excitement that I accept this degree. My thanks to the institution.”

Headley, who achieved fame through roles on Broadway and won a Tony Award in 2000 for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her role in Aida, has enjoyed a successful music career.

Her first two albums, This Is Who I Am and In My Mind, are certified gold, and feature hits like He Is, I Wish I Wasn’t, and In My Mind. In 2009, she also won a Grammy for the Best R&B Gospel Album for Audience of One.

In her address, Headley spoke about the significance of “the hyphen” in one’s life, representing the years between birth and death. She discussed the lack of control over the first date, which signifies one’s birth, and the ability to have some control over the last date, through healthy living and choices. She emphasised that the hyphen was entirely within one’s control and encouraged the graduates to make it count.

“You alone have that control. You alone have that power.”

Headley’s message to the graduates concluded with her expressing her anticipation of great achievements from them and her pride in being part of a new generation poised to make a positive difference.

“I’m proud to be in your number. I’m proud to be a daughter of the soil that you are now poised to cultivate and make better. As a Trinidadian, as a Caribbean woman, and now as an honorary graduate of the UWI.”

In her absence, Headley’s cousin, Folade Quamina-Ifoma, collected her degree on her behalf.

The valedictory speech was delivered by Kyle Bisnath, who received first-class honours in his bachelor of science degree in international relations with a minor in social development policy and planning.

Bisnath started out by expressing his deep sense of appreciation and pride.

“Today, we stand on the cusp of a new beginning, armed not just with knowledge but with the power to shape our destinies.”

He said to his fellow graduates that although they were different and had their own stories to tell, they were all united by “the pursuit of knowledge and the promise of a brighter future.”

Bisnath said the graduates had gone above and beyond and had “burned the midnight oil, pushed ourselves from sunset to sunrise, and sacrificed all in the pursuit of knowledge.

“As we step into the world beyond the gates of UWI St Augustine, we must remember that this educational qualification, for which we have worked so hard, is not merely a ticket to a job. It is a passport to a life of purpose and meaning.

“It is a reminder that we have the power to effect change, to inspire others, and to leave an indelible mark on the world. We are, after all, global citizens.”

He urged them to dream big, take risks, embrace the unknown and never let fear of falling hold them back from climbing mountains.

Bisnath told graduates they were celebrating their achievements as a collective and had the power to shape the course of humanity.

“Carry this responsibility with humility, integrity, and a deep sense of purpose because the answers to age-old questions are held in the minds of the people sitting in this very room, here and now.”

After the ceremony, Newsday spoke to Reanna Medina Hinkson, who graduated with a certificate in public management.

She said, “It was a thrilling experience, even though the (covid19) pandemic had occurred. My programme wasn’t affected too much by this, as most of the courses were already online.”

Hinkson is now doing her bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Loraine Gonzales graduated with a bachelor’s in management studies. Reflecting on her journey, she said, “When we started, we were totally online. We just had assignments for the pull programme. It worked to our advantage, but at the same time we are now meeting our peers.”

Gonzales planned to continue on to her master’s but was unsure when she would start.

Emilio Hernandez was all smiles talking to Newsday after graduating with a degree in international relations with a minor in social development, planning, and policy.

He said he had difficulty attending classes during the pandemic but was grateful for the friends he made during his time at UWI.

“Having that physical interaction really helped in contributing to the university experience,” he said, and the one advantage of attending university during a pandemic was the time it allowed for study.

Hernandez is doing a master’s in international relations at St Augustine.

Notably, 56 students graduated with first-class honours, and 18 graduates achieved distinctions in the master’s programme, while five earned PhD degrees.