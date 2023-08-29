Health Ministry: Watch out for this heat!

News

THE Health Ministry is warning members of the public to protect themselves against the current high temperatures.

Last week, the TT Meteorological Service’s (TTMS) Temperature Outlook for August-October said both daytime and night temperatures are likely to be warmer than average in both Trinidad and Tobago.

It said there is a high (70 per cent) chance of warmer-than-average days in urban and built-up areas.

The TTMS said chances of warmer than average nights are higher in Trinidad, where there is a60 per cent chance, while Tobago has a 55 per cent chance.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said heated conditions can be dangerous and the public must take the necessary precautions to protect their health.

Stay hydrated:

This can be done by eating fruits and vegetables (at least two-four servings of fruit daily, and eating vegetables with every meal), drinking at least eight-ten glasses of water daily and avoiding drinks containing caffeine (such as coffee and sodas) and alcohol.

Protect yourself from the heat:

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest times of the day (usually 10 am-3 pm)

Stayindoors or in shaded areas, when possible

Take frequent breaks or use hats and umbrellas while working outdoors

Wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, light-coloured clothing

Wearing sunscreen with SPF 30 and above.

Watch out for signs of heat stroke and/or heat exhaustion:

These include:

High body temperature (39C or higher)

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse (heat exhaustion)

Fast, strong pulse (heat stroke)

Tiredness or weakness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps

Dizziness and confusion and fainting (passing out).

The ministry also advised people during hot weather, “Remember to check on family, particularly the elderly and children, as very high temperatures can be dangerous to one’s health.”