Health Ministry to drop weekly covid19 press conference

News

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said the weekly scheduled press conferences hosted by his ministry have come to an end.

In recent months the virtual press conferences were held at 11 am on Wednesdays and aired on TTT. Officials provided information about the spread of covid19 in the country and answered questions from the media and the public.

During the height of covid19 in TT, press conferences were held daily. This was then reduced to Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Speaking at Wednesday’s press conference, Deyalsingh said it would be the last “of the series of press conference we’ve been having for the past two and a half years.

“Of course, if there are any developments that we need to come to you with, or that (are) concerning the public, we will hold a press conference at the Ministry of Health.”

He thanked the media, the public and healthcare workers.

“Today is a bit sad, but it’s a necessary thing because at the Ministry of Health, we want to move on to dealing with a lot of other issues, like our blood donation drive, our NCDs (non-communicable diseases), mental health and so on. So we need to reprioritise and refocus.”