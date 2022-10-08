Health Ministry reports 346 influenza cases

News

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh.

The Ministry of Health has reported 346 confirmed influenza cases over the period of July to October.

Almost half, or 48 per cent were male while 52 per cent were female.

The ministry reminds the public that the symptoms are more severe than the common cold and if anyone experiences shortness of breath or any other serious symptom to seek immediate medical attention.

The symptoms listed were fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache, malaise, chills and body pain or muscle pains.

The ministry also urged the public to follow personal health precautions – wash hands or use alcohol-based sanitizer, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, clean and disinfect surfaces and objects, avoid close contact with sick people, while sick, limit contact with others as much as possible and cover the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

More information of the influenza virus can be found on the ministry’s website at www.health.gov.tt.