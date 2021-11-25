Health Ministry head office to close on Friday

News

The Health Ministry’s headquarters at 63 Park Street, Port of Spain will be closed on Friday. It will reopen on Monday.

In a release, the ministry said this is being done to allow sanitisation, in accordance with standard covid19 infection control protocols.

It said this applies only to the head office, and all the ministry’s other offices will be open during their usual hours.

The ministry apologised for any inconvenience caused and said the decision was taken in the interest of the health and safety of the public and the staff of the Health Ministry.