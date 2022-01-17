The Ministry of Health has said there is no shortage of certain pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical items in the public health sector at present.

In a release, the ministry said the following items were available in the public health sector: methylprednisolone, potassium chloride injections, oxytocin injections, Nimbex, liquid prednisolone, Actemra, adrenaline injections, reagents to run tests, aerobic and anaerobic blood culture bottles, and Buscopan.

It said CoAprovel and Bisolvon liquid are not procured for use in the public health sector and there are adequate supplies of drugs used as alternatives to these.

The release was issued in response to comments from Pharmacy Board president Andrew Rahaman, Medical Association president Dr Vishi Beharry and a pharmacist, published in Sunday’s Newsday.

All said there was a shortage of these drugs, but that did not mean alternatives were not available.

The story also quoted Health Minister Terrenece Deyalsingh as saying at a virtual press conference on January 8 that the country has never run out of any critical medication for extended periods despite global supply-chain issues.

“Right now, as it stands,” he said, “there are no major, long-term shortages of anything needed to fight both covid and for the normal health care system,”

The ministry’s release said it continues to monitor this key area of operations and remains committed to providing optimum healthcare to its patients and to the population.

The post Health Ministry: Drugs available in public sector appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.