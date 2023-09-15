Health Ministry consults public on menopause

News

Stakeholders during discussions at the Health and Menopause Consultation hosted by the Ministry of Health at the Ministry of Health offices on September 12 – Ministry of Health

The Health Ministry has begun tackling the issue of menopause in TT’s population, beginning with a public stakeholder consultation held on Tuesday at the ministry’s headquarters at Queen’s Park East.

In a statement, the ministry said the consultation was its first step in addressing an inevitable change in women’s reproductive health with an objective to identify and address health issues related to menopause.

“As of 2022, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) data revealed that 33 per cent of women were above the age of 45 in TT, while the average age of menopause is 51 years.

“As such, menopause is a growing health concern affecting a large part of our female population. Therefore, the ministry notes the priority to not only inform and educate the public on the symptoms and health related challenges caused by menopause, but to consult with stakeholders to devise constructive and valuable solutions to affected women.”

Stakeholders present included representatives from the various regional health authorities, private gynaecology-specialists, the Social Development and Family Services Ministry, and non-governmental organisations including the TT Medical Association, the TT Midwives Association and the Syrian-Lebanese Women’s Organisation.

The ministry said the impact of non-communicable disease and mental health on a woman’s menopausal years were discussed. The stakeholders proffered their individual expert advice on the topics and deliberated on the practical solutions to ease this reproductive transitional phase in women’s lives.

“With the completion of its first consultation on menopause, it is the Health Ministry’s intent to provide accessible health solutions and services, inclusive of diagnosis, treatment and counselling related to management of menopausal symptoms, to affected women.”