Health ministry confirms four additional omicron cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported that four additional cases of the omicron strain of the coronavirus were detected in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

A media release from the Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that all four cases had a recent travel history to the US before symptoms appeared.

The new cases have brought the total number of omicron cases in TT to 22 as of Thursday afternoon.

The presence of the variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies.

Each patient has been isolated and will remain in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for people with covid19 variants are met.

People who have been in contact with positive omicron cases have also been quarantined.

On January 6, 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) identified the omicron variant in 149 countries.

The release reported that the variant is more contagious compared to previous variants but more information is needed on the effect of people who contract this strain.

The ministry in their release is urging the public whether vaccinated or unvaccinated to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash their hands regularly and stay home if ill or unwell.