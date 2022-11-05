Health Ministry allows return of twice-daily hospital visits

Health Ministry allows return of twice-daily hospital visits
The San Fernando General Hospital.

The Ministry of Health has announced that from Monday, relatives of patients in hospitals can visit twice a day.

In a release on Friday, it said only two people are allowed bedside at any given time.

The times allotted for visits are 11 am-12 pm and 4 pm-6 pm, though other arrangements can be made with the patient’s nurse or doctor. Those requests will be handled on a case-by-case basis and with permission from the patient’s attending nurse or physician .

The Port of Spain General Hospital is the only exception to this, with morning visits remaining. This is because ofongoing levelling at the Central Block, which starts and continues from 1 pm daily.

The ministry reminded the public that covid19 protocols are still in effect and masks are required at any health facility – private hospitals registered under the Private Hospitals Act, public hospitals and private or public medical clinics.