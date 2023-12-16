Health Ministry advises of recall of Himalayan pain relief tea

News

A package of Himalayan pain relief tea. –

The Ministry of Health’s Chemistry, Food and Drug Division is advising the public about the recall of all lots of the Himalayan pain relief tea packets after it was discovered to be contaminated with undeclared drugs.

A release on Saturday from the ministry said the product is distributed by WS Global, based in Brooklyn, New York, and available for purchase online through Amazon.

The distributors issued the recall after diclofenac and dexamethasone were found in the ingredients. The product is used as tea and is packaged in a light-yellow box with six tea packets, printed with the barcode 0841920015.

The release said diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug. This hidden drug ingredient may interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use multiple non-steriodal anti-inflammatory products.

Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid commonly used to treat inflammatory conditions. The undeclared dexamethasone in Himalayan pain relief tea may cause serious side effects when combined with other medications, the release said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Ministry advises persons who may be in possession of the recalled product to discontinue use immediately and to return the product to the place of purchase where possible,” the statement said.

Additional Information can be obtained by contacting the Office of the Director of the Chemistry, Food and Drug Division at 217-4664 ext 13101 or via email at [email protected].