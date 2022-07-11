Health Ministry: 85 new covid19 cases, one death

News

There were 85 new covid19 cases as of Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Health’s covid19 update reported.

These cases were obtained from samples taken between last Saturday and Sunday.

The additional cases have brought the total number of active positive cases to 6,073.

Last week the number of covid19 cases declined between Monday and Tuesday but spiked on Wednesday with 122 new cases being reported.

The number of new covid19 cases then dropped on Thursday with 116 cases and a slight increase on Friday with 117 cases recorded.

The number of new cases reported on Saturday was 117 which then dropped to 81 on Sunday.

Monday’s report also noted one additional covid19 related death.

This additional death was an elderly man with multiple comorbidities.

As of Monday afternoon, the total number of covid19 related deaths was 4,028.

The update also reported that there were 714,612 fully vaccinated people while there were 685,388 people who received just their first dose or no doses of a covid19 vaccine.

The release also noted that 166,612 booster shots were administered.

As of Monday afternoon, at total of 158,221 patients had recovered from a covid19 infection, with four people being discharged from public health facilities and 112 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for the coronavirus and placed in home self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria and were allowed to be released.

The update reported that there are currently 93 covid19 patients in the hospital, with 5,980 patients in home self-isolation and no patients in step-down and transition facilities.