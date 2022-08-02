Health Ministry: 80 new covid19 cases, no deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health, in its 4 pm update on Monday, reported 80 new covid19 cases but no deaths in the previous 24-hour period. The covid19 cases were identified in samples collected on Saturday and Sunday.

Since March 12, 2020 171,590 samples have tested positive for covid19 across all testing sites in TT. The total number of covid19-related deaths remains at 4,053.

As of Monday, there were 6,274 active covid19 cases in TT. Of those, 151 were warded at hospital with none at step-down facilities.

To date, 715, 515 people or 51.1 per cent of the TT population have been fully vaccinated.