Health Ministry: 4,070 covid19 deaths

Image courtesy CDC

THE Health Ministry reported two additiional covid19 deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll from covid19 to 4,070. This information was contained in the ministry’s covid19 update on Monday.

The deceased were an elderly male and a middle-aged woman. They had comorbidities such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The ministry said there were 202 new covid19 cases.

There are 176 patients hospitalised with covid19.

The ministry also said between July 22 and August 3, 3,922 people were fully vaccinated and 15,908 were partially vaccinated.