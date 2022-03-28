Health Ministry: 267 new covid19 cases, three deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health’s covid19 update has reported that there are 267 additional cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon.

These additional cases reflects samples taken between March 24 and March 26.

The additional cases have brought the number of total active positive cases to 7,388.

The number of covid19 cases has slightly fluctuated last week showing a gradual increase from last Sunday to Thursday when 366 covid19 cases were recorded.

From last Thursday the number of covid19 cases gradually decreased.

In the 4 pm update the Ministry also reported there were three new deaths bringing the total number of covid19 deaths to 3,734.

These three deaths were all elderly men.

Some of the comorbidities among the three men who died are diabetes, hypertension, end-stage renal disease and inflammatory disorder.

Two of the men had multiple comorbidities while one had only one comorbidity.

It was also reported that as of Sunday afternoon 708,598 people were fully vaccinated while 691,402 people received their first dose or no dose.

The update also reported that 144,912 boosters were administered.

As of Sunday afternoon there were 125,996 patient recoveries, with 13 people being discharged from public health facilities and 276 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who previously tested positive for the coronavirus and were placed in self-isolation at home but later met the discharge criteria and were released.

The update also reported that there were 191 patients in the hospital with no patients in step-down facilities.