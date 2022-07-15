Health Ministry: 2 more deaths, 220 new covid19 cases

News

Image courtesy CDC.

TWO more people have died of covid19, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update on Friday, while 220 more were infected from Wednesday-Thursday.

The dead are one elderly male and one middle aged male. Both had multiple comorbidities. These included diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and cancer.

Trinidad and Tobago now has 6,221 active cases.

Since the virus reached TT in March 2020, some 4,036 people have died. Of these, 3,345 were not fully vaccinated, 298 were fully vaccinated, and 390 deaths occurred before May 24, 2021 when vaccination began.

Of all covid19 patients between July 22, 2021 and July 13, some 15,724 (80.59 per cent) were not fully vaccinated; 3,804 (19.5 per cent) per cent were fully vaccinated.

During the pandemic, 169,028 patients have tested positive, of whom 158,771 recovered.

At present, 6,127 are in home self-isolation, 94 in hospital and none in step-down facilities.

To date, 782,398 people have been tested, of whom 327,668 were tested at private facilities and 454,730 at public facilities.

Of TT’s population, 51.1 per cent are now fully vaccinated, namely 714,832 people, compared to 685,168 who have had no doses or just a first dose.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, some 657,195 had the second dose of a two-dose regime and 57,637 a single-dose regime. Some 694,141 people have had the first of a two-dose regime. Some 166,774 have had a booster dose.