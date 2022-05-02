Health Ministry: 2 more covid19 deaths, 295 new cases

News

The Ministry of Health recorded two more covid-related deaths in its 4 pm update on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,833.

The deceased were two elderly men with multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

The number of total active cases now stands at 8,630, with 295 new cases. The patients were expected to be processed for admission at the discretion of the county medical officers of health.

The number of new cases reflects samples taken between April 29 and May 1.

The total number of cases, from March 2021 to present is 148,630 of which 136, 167 recovered.

There was a total of 189 patients hospitalised and 8,415 in home self-isolation.

To date, 711,355 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 50.8 per cent of the population.