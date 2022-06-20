Health Ministry: 101 new covid19 cases, two deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported 101 new covid19 cases in its update at 4pm on Sunday.

It said the cases were identified in samples taken between June 16 and June 18.

The additional cases have brought the total number of active positive cases to 7,343.

The update also reported that there were two additional covid19-related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 3,977.

The deaths were an elderly man and an elderly woman.

Both people had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease and kidney disease.

It was also reported that 713,394 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday afternoon while 686,606 people received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine while 162,783 booster shots were administered.

The update also noted that 154,485 patients recovered from the coronavirus, 11 people were discharged from public health facilities and 159 recovered community cases were recorded.

Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for covid19 and placed in self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria and were released.

As of Sunday afternoon there were 118 covid19 patients at the hospital, 7,225 patients in home self-isolation and no patients in step-down or transition facilities.