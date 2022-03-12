Health Minister weeps, hugs hospital worker

News

An emotional Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at the rededication ceremony of the Point Fortin Hospital. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made no apology as he broke all health protocols at the rededication of the Point Fortin Hospital on Saturday morning.

An emotional Deyalsingh said he had no regret when he called daily-paid checker Kevin Shade to the podium and hugged him in front of the gathering which included MP Kennedy Richards Jr, Mayor Saleema Mc Cree-Thomas, SWRHA CEO Dr Brian Armour, its chairman, board members and heads of department who were entertained by staff.

He even invited the politicians and heads of the SWRHA to join him in posing for a photo with Shade and two dozen healthcare workers who received tokens of appreciation for outstanding performance during the past two years.

No social distancing was in effect.

“I am going to break all protocols. I want to invite each of the 24 recipients to come up with their tokens so we can recognise them as a collective,” asking the MP, mayor, CEO and deputy chair to join him for a “group photograph of excellence and greatness.”

The rededication, almost one year after the facility was reassigned to the covid19 parallel healthcare system as the pandemic surged in TT, was dubbed by Deyalsingh as a celebration.

He said he was overcome by the songs performed by the Point Fortin Hospital Ensemble, including My Way, and the reception given to the recipients.

Clearing his throat and sniffling as he took to the lectern, Deyalsingh asked for tissues as he admitted, “I am overcome.”

He removed his spectacles, dried his eyes, and turned his back to the audience as he received a second set of tissues and dried his eyes again.

Back in May 2021, Deyalsingh admitted to shedding “a tear” when he saw how people were congregating in an irresponsible manner on the Brian Lara Promenade.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the ceremony, Deyalsingh asserted, “I have no regrets.”

He said breaking protocol for that one instance was justified and dismissed suggestions that he might be sending mixed signals to a public which was repeatedly told to social distance and not engage in any physical interaction like hugging.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh hugs checker Kevin Shade at the rededication ceremony of the Point Fortin Hospital on Saturday. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

“I am so overcome with joy here today, I want to focus on the positives, for that two or three seconds. Mr Shade deserved every accolade he could get.”

“Unless you are in this, you would not know the sacrifices that all of us make, myself included, and when you see this celebration of excellence.

“It is a release valve for me today, with that release would have come that emotion. I mean none of you will know what we went through unless you are in it, in the trenches fighting. You will never know what we go through 24-hours a day for the past two years.

“You have to recognise the excellence of the ordinary health care workers and when you heard the release of emotion and congratulations for Mr Shade, I thought it best that you are so overcome with joy as the leader of this team for the past two years, the least I could have done was to give Mr Shade a hug. And I have no regrets.”

During the distribution of tokens, MC Damien Melville asked the audience to hold their applause but they disregarded that instruction and erupted in sustained applause as Shade received his.

Deyalsingh asked Shade to join him at the podium to offer his personal congratulations. He signalled to the audience, “I am going to break all the social distancing rules, because today is a day of celebration.

“Mr Shade had no idea when covid 19 started he would be thrust into a position of leadership. But by the grace of God, by the grace of Allah, by the grace of Mother Lakshmi, we have done it.” Shade, who has been in the health sector for the past 31 years, said he was very happy with the accolades from his peers and the minister.