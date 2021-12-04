Health Minister: Six more ICU beds for covid patients in Tobago

News

A ventilator which has been set up at the Scarborough General Hospital for covid19 patients. –

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the Tobago Regional Health Authority’s intensive care unit capacity has been and will continue to be increased.

Speaking at the ministry’s covid19 virtual update on Saturday, he said Tobago has ten beds, of which seven are occupied. Also, a few ICU nurses were sent to Tobago, and the TRHA was included in the advance training for ICU nurses.

“We have been working with the Tobago Regional Health Authority and Udecott with the Ministry of Health coordinating under the Emergency Operations Centre control that six more ICUs will be operational gradually over the next week or so.”

In addition, more testing kits and 30 oxygen concentrators were recently sent to Tobago so the RHA would have sufficient oxygen supply for low to medium-flow oxygen patients.

“We want to make sure that they have capacity on the island to test and to treat.”

A release from the Tobago Health Authority’s Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Saturday said the island had 42 new cases in the 24 hours leading up to Friday at 10 pm.

There are 826 active cases with 48 in state isolation, 771 in home isolation, and no one in step down facilities.

There was one new death, a 56-year-old man with cormorbidities, and three discharges.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in TT, there were 4,334 positive cases, 3,379 recovered patients, and 129 deaths, in Tobago.