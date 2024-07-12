Health Minister: Dengue over-spraying can bring ecological disaster

News

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh at a media conference at his ministry’s headquarters in Port of Spain on Friday. – Venessa Mohammed

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said some people were “playing politics” with dengue fever and this could harm people and the environment.

The spread was best curbed by eliminating breeding spots for mosquitoes in households, he said.

He held a briefing on July 12 at his ministry at Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain, with health officials including Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said TT has had 229 confirmed cases and two deaths this year, saying,”We are seeing more of these cases.”

Also present were Insect Vector Control Division’s (IVCD) specialist medical officer Dr Osafo Fraser and Caroni county medical officer Dr Jeanine St Bernard.

In his overview, Parasram noted 7.6 million cases of dengue so far this year and 3,000 deaths, compared to 6.5 million cases and 7,300 deaths respectively last year.

Noting its transmission by theAedes aegypti mosquito after a three-14 day incubation period, the CMO said dengue was endemic to TT.

He urged prevention by reducing sources, recognising symptoms, seeking early medical care, using personal protection (repellents, long clothing, nets and window/door screens), and public education.

Deyalsingh said Parasram had said mosquitoes breed in “clean, clear, stagnant water,” but in the public domain he saw “a misdirection about the role of water.”

The minister said, “What I see being portrayed in the media, when you carry your stories, is people are talking about ‘dirty drains,’ ‘mossy lakes and ponds,’ and the population is being led to believe these are the sites where theAedes aegypti lay their eggs. Those are not the sites.

“Let us be clear what we have been saying for the past nine years: theAedes aegypti mosquito, their primary place of breeding is clear, clean, stagnant water, which is primarily found in your homes and in your yards.”

The breeding sites were not green ponds or dirty drains, he said, albeit they could be cleaned.

“The population, when they are given the impression that theAedes aegypti is in these dirty stagnant drains, they are not focusing on the real place of breeding, which is in your homes. Inside your homes with your vases you have your flowers in, your flowerpots, your clogged guttering, your water tanks.”

In the question session, he showed a video of a suspected tyre dealer dumping old tyres at Santa Margarita, St Augustine, to inadvertently create breeding sites. Deyalsingh warned householders about breeding spots including “all those flowerpots you have arrayed on your front porch, 20 feet from their kitchen and bedroom.

“Please, ladies and gentlemen of the media, focus the country’s attention on their responsibility for their surroundings. I don’t know how else to say it.”

Deyalsingh said his ministry’s country medical officers do have a relationship with the IVCD and TT’s regional corporations.

A reporter asked about reports of householders privately spraying the anti-mosquito chemical Malathion without protective gear, proper equipment or authorisation.

Deyalsingh said, “That is dangerous. Unfortunately the issue of dengue – and I regret to have to say this – is currently being politicised.”

He alleged that certain individuals and regional corporations saw dengue as a political opportunity and were misleading the population. Such had happened with covid19, he said, scoffing at past phrases like “Sunlight kills covid” and “Don’t take the vaccine.”

“These irresponsible people and some corporations, in an effort to gain political mileage, are encouraging their burgesses to risk their lives by playing cheap politics by buying Malathion and not giving them the protective gear.”

Deyalsingh said in “ultra-low-volume spraying” the chemical must be accurately calculated and titrated (measured) to ensure human health was not compromised.

However he alleged a corporation in south Trinidad saw this issue as a political opportunity and worse, was putting its burgesses at risk by overspraying.

“What happens is, you kill everything around you. You destroy your own ecosystem.

“They are not using respirators. I am seeing them not using gloves – skin exposed.

“Why are these corporations being so irresponsible? I am asking these irresponsible politicians to simply stop it and focus your activities on source reduction.”

He urged corporations to visit homes to ensure receptacles were not collecting water.

“The money they are collecting to buy chemicals – buy nets instead, and mesh for water tanks.”

Deyalsingh warned of two hazards of overspraying.

“Those same families, two years from now, are going to spray, and you know what is going to happen?

“The mosquitoes will stand up there and laugh at you.

“I am being deadly serious, because they (will) have built up resistance.”

Secondly, he said, “You will destroy the ecosystem around your house. You will kill dragonflies, you will kill ladybugs, you will kill spiders, you will kill fish, you will kill birds, and create an unknown ecological disaster.

“So I am asking for the cheap, dangerous politics to stop.”

He said a bottle cap could contain 1,000 mosquito eggs and a plant saucer a million eggs.

“Get rid of your plant saucers,” Deyalsingh urged.

The minister asked workplaces and places of worship also to curb mosquito breeding sites.

Deyalsingh said TT would not fight dengue by importing genetically-modified mosquitoes, saying the science was unproven and the risk of their future mutation was unknown.

For treatment for dengue, he urged people to seek medical attention, consult their pharmacist, drink water and use paracetamol to reduce fever.

St Bernard warned not to use ibuprofen or aspirin.

“For people with severe dengue, please go to hospital.”

She listed dengue symptoms as severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit or stool, great thirst, pale and cold skin and feeling weak.

Newsday complained cocksets seemed to no longer work against mosquitoes, and asked about natural repellents such as cloves stuck into a cut lemon, or lavender.

Fraser replied, “There is some evidence some plants repel mosquitoes. You called some of them. Peppermint, rosemary, lavender. There is some benefit from using natural plants.”

Deyalsingh said, “If you have to spend a lot of time outside, simple things – long pants, socks, long sleeves, insect repellent to your hands and face.”

He said under the yellow fever regulations (updated in 2016), some 31 citations for unkempt premises were issued to property owners, who now have a reasonable time within which to clean up or be fined up to $3,500.