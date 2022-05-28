Health division reviews internal processes after auditor’s report

News

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael. PHOTO COURTESY THA –

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael and assistant secretary Sonny Craig have advised the division’s administrator to critically review the division’s internal processes and controls to ensure that they are comprehensive.

This follows the findings of the latest Auditor General’s Report, which pointed to discrepancies in the THA’s handling of the procedures for the distribution of food vouchers during the covid19 pandemic.

The report, which covered the period October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, also noted that records for the distribution of food vouchers were not kept by the secretary’s office.

As such, it said the number of food vouchers distributed could not be verified accurately.

In a statement on Thursday, the division said it is paying very close attention to the comments made in the report, noting the discrepancies identified occurred during the tenure of the previous THA administration.

The statement said BYisrael and Craig reviewed the report.

It said they have also advised the administrator to ensure the division strictly adheres to the policies and procedures that do exist.

The secretaries have also called on the administrator to ensure the division develops policies and standard operating procedures in instances where they do not exist, the statement said.