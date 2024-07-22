Head of Southern Division appeals for police-public partnerships

News

Snr Supt Brian Soodeen, the head of Southern Division, has renewed calls for the public to partner with the police to develop solutions to improve police-community partnerships.

Soodeen made the plea on the afternoon of July 18 at a road-check exercise at the South Trunk Road in La Romaine near the roundabout. This area borders the Southern and South Western Divisions.

The police held a man in connection with a report of housebreaking and larceny and recovered stolen items. No further information was given on the suspect or the report.

Officers also issued several tickets for various traffic offences and filled over 100 field interview forms.

The exercise was one of a series in the division in compliance with the Commissioner of Police’s crime-reduction plan.

Soodeen said: “There will be inconveniences like traffic buildup, but this is an effort to make communities, divisions and Trinidad and Tobago a better place. It is in collaboration with other strategic exercises.”

Soodeen said apart from officers from both divisions, municipal police were also part of the exercise.

“It is an effort for the police to regain control of the streets.”

From 8 am, Southern Division police held exercises at various locations such as Reform Road in Gasparillo and the Area East district, which includes Princes Town and St Mary’s.

The exercises caused traffic congestion.