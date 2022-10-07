HDC helps Real Spring residents with flood precautions

News

THE Housing Development Corporation (HDC), in a statement on Friday, said it was continuing to support residents of Real Spring Housing Development, Valsayn South.

The HDC said the Defence Force and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) assisted the regional corporation and residents with installing sandbags in the area on Friday morning.

“The HDC team was on the ground until 11 o’clock last night (Thursday) and our managing director Jayselle McFarlane kept the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government apprised.”