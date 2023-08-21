HDC helps clean up at Lakeview, Point Fortin, after rain

News

Heavy rain affected 15 homes in the Lakeview Community in Point Fortin over the weekend, so the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) activated its emergency support system.

A media statement on Monday from the HDC said temporary staff and “dedicated HDC personnel” stepped in to provide “invaluable assistance” in the ongoing clean-up.

The statement said flooding began at about 7 am on Saturday and the water started to subside around 4 pm.

HDC said it recognised its duty to provide unwavering support during those challenging times.

“With empathy at the forefront, the corporation’s staff swiftly sprang into action, working hand in hand with residents to clean their homes” and restore normality, the statement said.

“One of the key areas of focus was clearing drainage systems to mitigate any further water-related concerns. Our team was dedicated to ensuring that the community’s infrastructure remained intact and resilient, allowing residents to live comfortably and safely.”

The HDC said it firmly believes in its duty of care to all the communities it serves and remains resolute in its commitment to delivering on that promise.

The statement said HDC continues to extend help to those affected and remains vigilant, closely monitoring the situation.

The HDC also collaborated with relevant authorities such as Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards, outgoing mayor Saleema McCree-Thomas and the Point Fortin Borough Corporation (PFBC) to provide a seamless and efficient response.

On Tuesday, PFBC workers are expected to sanitise the area further.

The statement thanked all those involved, including “its hardworking staff and local partners, who have come together in the spirit of solidarity and compassion.”