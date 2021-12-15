HDC distributes 1,000 homes in 2021

News

In this file photo, Kadisha Munroe, left, receives the keys to her new HDC home in Riverside North, Corinth on Monday from Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles and HDC chairman Noel Garcia. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has distributed 1,000 homes in 2021.

During a distribution at the HDC Port of Spain office, managing director Jayselle Mc Farlane said over the years the HDC has done more with less despite economic issues, particularly during the covid19 pandemic.

“Even in these abnormal times, the HDC has allocated and distributed 1,000 homes in 2021 alone for various mortgage and rental communities across Trinidad.

“Despite being in a global pandemic, we remain resolute in our vision to provide affordable homes to citizens on the public housing database. We firmly believe that accessing housing is fundamental to our security, stability, health, and progress as a nation.

She said despite the challenges posed by the covid19 to the local construction sector ‘We have made this threat into an opportunity and made technology our ally to communicate with our 190,000 applicants and 60,000 customers in a timelier and efficient manner.”

Since she became managing director on March 8, Mc Farlane said, the corporation has developed and is working towards enhancing its customer-centred approach.

“Our IT specialists here at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the HDC have been working assiduously to provide solutions that enable our clients to apply, update and review application statuses, make payments and submit tenders online having to visit our offices.”

In 2021, the HDC constructed 201 housing units for low-income earners under the Small and Medium Contractors housing initiative.

Construction is reportedly at an advanced stage at Mt Hope, Malabar, San Fernando and D’Abadie HDC sites.