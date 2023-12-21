Hazardous seas alert in effect until Saturday

News

Swells crash on the shore at Manzanilla beach in January. – File photo by Roger Jacob

THE Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TT Met Office) has issued a hazardous seas yellow-level alert that is scheduled to end on Saturday.

The warning, issued by the Met Office at 10.03 am on Thursday said north-north-easterly long-period swells were observed along near-shore northern and north-eastern TT coastlines, with occasional “battering waves.”

These waves, the Met Office said poses a “significant risk to near-shore activities,” which can exacerbate erosion during high tide.

People with marine interests should monitor near-shore sea conditions and exercise caution along affected areas, especially at high tide.

The Met Office advised people to continue to monitor updates from the official Met Office website via www.metoffice.gov.tt and access more information and instructions from, www.odpm.gov.tt

The alert will remain in effect until 8 am on December 23.

Last month, the Met Office issued three hazardous seas yellow-alerts.