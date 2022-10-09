Haynes: Guaracara Tabaquite road needs fixing

News

One of the roads which needs clearing in Guaracara. –

TABAQUITE MP Anita Haynes is calling on the government to give urgent attention to the 17km mark at the Guaracara/Tabaquite road.

In a press release, Haynes said the Works Ministry cleared the roadway in September, but was blocked by landslip debris again.

She said, “This is a matter of urgent public safety.

“The land is still moving and the road is becoming increasingly compromised.”

She said the road, which was once a two-way, has been reduced to a single lane and was“becoming narrower day by day, with vehicles being forced to drive along the edge of the retaining wall.”

She said she wrote to the Planning Ministry last month for support to get legal access to the land which is privatelt owned.

She said the ministry referred the matter to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

“Ultimately, as the investigations continue, the responsibility of the land owner will be determined. Until such time, I am calling on the Ministry of Works and Transport to continue to assist us with clearing the roadway so that members of the public can traverse safely.”