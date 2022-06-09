Haynes: Gasparillo main road a hazard

News

File photo: Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes.

A worsening depression along the Bonne Aventure Main Road in Gasparillo urgently needed repairs, said Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes.

In a media release on Thursday, she said another letter was sent to the Ministry of Works and Transport highlighting the road condition which has become dangerous for drivers and the residents.

The depression, at the Ragoobar Lands Outfall, she said, was cordoned off by the ministry’s highways division earlier in the week. That created a single lane of traffic, and as drivers tried to manoeuvre the single lane during rush hour several minor accidents have happened.

“The ministry needs to act with a sense of urgency to rectify this issue within the shortest possible time. Please bear in mind that this depression follows an attempt at repairing this very issue approximately four months ago.

“While we recognise that this action was taken out of concern for public safety, I am sure you are well aware of the traffic situation in the Gasparilllo area and can appreciate the impact of traffic flow along the main road as a result of this restriction.”

Haynes has also asked for traffic wardens from 7 am-9 am on weekdays while the problem was being addressed.

She added, “The road infrastructure throughout the Tabaquite constituency, and this includes residential, rural and main roads leading to commercial hubs, is in severe need of repair and I repeat my calls to Minister Sinanan to take action before tragedy strikes.”