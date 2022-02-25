Haynes: Education system failing special-needs pupils

News

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes. File photo

MOST autistic children do not attend school, lamented Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes, in a private motion in the House of Representatives on Friday which criticised the failures of the country’s education system.

She said out of 150 autistic pupils identified, some 90 did not attend school, amounting to 60 per cent.

Haynes’ motion alleged that inequity in schooling was exacerbated by the covid19 pandemic, with teachers also ill-equipped to provide online lessons. It also alleged the Government had badly managed resources for the GATE programme, scholarships and bursaries, school meals and special education.

She complained about inequitable access to education due to three factors. These were the digital divide, poor access to special education and problems accessing GATE funding for tertiary education.

“I’ll show how the Ministry of Education failed in its essential mandate,” she said. “We are talking about the future of Trinidad and Tobago and our capacity.”

Haynes said policy was being created with an absence of data. She said two joint select committees (JSCs) of Parliament had found increasing and unacceptable disparities in access to education.

On the digital divide, Haynes said since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 some 65,000 pupils did not have devices to access online learning. Further, some 46,776 pupils had been found never to have logged on to online learning in this period. Haynes suggested this figure might exclude pupils who had logged on just once but never again, and those who had merely logged on but not actually attended online lessons. She said the Government had advocated laptops for pupils since 2017, but not supplied any during the pandemic.

Even without a pandemic, pupils needed devices, she said, asking whether the Ministry of Education knows exactly how many were needed and of what type.

“I have met a number of students who have had to repeat certain standards, repeat certain forms, because they were unable to maximise the hybrid learning system.”

She lamented that the Government had not recognised its predecessors’ laptop programme, and had failed to meet its mandate to get pupils online.

Haynes said, “I turn now to a part of my motion that really saddens me, that is, the state of special education in our society.”

She said under a past education minister, in 2018 the Government had promised action on remedial learning, inclusiveness and helping pupils with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

“It was something that was announced and quickly collapsed, never initiated, never implemented, but another promise given to students, given to parents, who are most in need.”

Haynes said one JSC had heard of neglect by evidence from a group, Support Autism TT, which represented 150 autistic pupils.

“We learnt then that of that 150 students, 90 of those children are not enrolled in any school at all. That is 60 per cent of the students.”

Advising the Government to not revise or re-evaluate any policy but to act, she declared, “The time for action is now.”

On GATE, she said many pupils had faced delays in access which their parents had acted on by borrowing and scraping together the fees, only to be later told they were no longer eligible for the tertiary education subsidy.