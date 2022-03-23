Haynes calls for Education Ministry to negotiate later CXC exam dates

News

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes. File photo

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes has called on the Ministry of Education to do more to help prepare students writing the Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) exams in May, and negotiate later exam dates.

A release on Tuesday said Haynes was concerned there was not enough time to properly prepare for exams.

“There is a feeling of being abandoned by the ministry that some stakeholders are experiencing. For yet another year, schools have been left to crowdfund resources.

“We can look to our neighbour Barbados, once again leading the way in student advocacy with CXC. It renders the continued silence from our own government on this matter even more disappointing.”

Haynes said the ministry should join other regional neighbours to negotiate for the dates to be pushed.

“The most important thing is to give students the opportunity to do their best…We must do everything possible to minimise recurrences of the negative experiences and outcomes of last year’s examinations, which saw many disenchanted students struggling to fend for themselves.”

Haynes also said there have been challenges to curriculum completion.

“There is also the customary exam practice period to be considered. As the examination schedule draws nearer, many schools are simply running out of time to complete teaching, not to mention embarking on mock examinations.”

Haynes acknowledged the ongoing obstacles presented to education delivery by the covid19 pandemic. However, she took issue with the government’s “lack of support for schools,” particularly those with fewer resources.