Haydn Gittens is new Integrity Commission chairman

NEW CHAIRMAN: New Integrity Commission chairman Haydn Gittens as he received his instruments of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo on Friday at the Office of the President. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT – Office of the President

FORMER CEO of the TT Securities and Exchange Commission Hadyn Gittens was sworn in on Friday as the new chairman of the Integrity Commission.

The Office of the President made this announcement in a post on its Facebook page.

Gittens, the post said, is a business and financial consultant with more than 40 years of broad-based financial sector experience both as a market operator and regulator.

He replaces Prof Rajendra Ramlogan, whose tenure ended on January 12.

Gittens, the Office of the President said, holds a master of business administration from the University of Manchester Business School, a master of science in accounting and a bachelor of science in industrial management, both from UWI, St Augustine.

He served for 28 years at Royal Bank in Trinidad and Jamaica, where he rose to the position of group head, corporate banking.

He then served as general manager of the Bank of St Lucia Ltd from October 2013-May 2016, and as CEO of the Securities and Exchange Commission from August 2017-July 2020.

He has been self-employed as a business and financial consultant for the past five years.

After taking his oath of office, Gittens was presented with his instrument of appointment by President Christine Kangaloo.