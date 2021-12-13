Hardware stores unhappy over cement price hike

News

Bags of TCL cement stored at Pariagh’s Hardware Limited, Chaguanas – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

TRINIDAD Cement Ltd (TCL) has announced price increases on its cement, to take effect from December 20.

The price of premium cement will increase by 15 per cent and eco-cement by eight per cent.

In a letter to industry partners and stakeholders on December 13, TCL manager Reshma Gooljar-Singh said the company can no longer maintain its prices, as input costs continue to rise. Gooljar-Singh said the main costs include natural gas, imported spares and raw materials needed to manufacture quality cement.

The manager said the marginal price increase took into account the interest of protecting the vulnerable construction sector, and the company has been heavily investing in the improvement of its operational efficiencies to offset inflation and buffer the impact to the consumer and construction sector.

The letter said TCL is committed to climate change and sustainability, as it has been manufacturing eco-cement since 2020, which benefits the environment by generating less Co2 emissions.

News of the impending price increase is not going down well with hardware owners.

When Newsday checked with hardware dealers, some questioned the timing of the increase – five days before Christmas Day and also in the midst of the pandemic, when many, including businesses and consumers, are struggling to make ends meet.

A hardware owner said Government needs to step in to moderate price increases on construction materials, as consumers and owners are at the mercy of these increases. He said hardware owners will have no choice but to raise their prices to mitigate the increases announced by TCL.

Efforts to reach Gooljar-Singh on Monday for a comment have so far been unsuccessful